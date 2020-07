2020/07/06 | 11:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, headed today, Monday, a military/security delegation to Kirkuk governorate.

Shafaq News agency reporter said that the governor of Kirkuk, Rakan al-Jabouri, received Yarallah at Kirkuk airport, noting that security and Covid-19 updates will be the main topics to be discussed.