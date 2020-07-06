Iranian report: Al-kadhimi's moves are

2020/07/06 | 12:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An Iranian press report described, today, Monday, the security measures taken by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the administrative changes he made, as "perplexing puzzles".

"When the Shiite majority agreed to appoint Mustafa Al-Khadimi as Prime Minister, there was a glimmer of hope that he would carry out the tasks entrusted to him in the various of political, economic and security fields with all the conscience and sincerity, leading the ship of Iraq to safety, stability, peace and tranquility, "noting that," the recent developments that took place in Iraq show that what happened in Iraq is far from what was expected of it".

"One of Al-Kadhimi's most important priorities was paving the way for early parliamentary elections, but these were also ignored, and he did not take any steps during his term, as if he had intended to remain prime minister until the end of the current parliament's term", the report added, "it is clear that Al-Kadhimi puts other issues at the top of his priorities.



The new PM is putting obstacles in front of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, make the US forces move comfortably in Iraq without pressure.



Moreover, he is making mysterious and suspicious changes in the Iraqi security structure".

The report criticized the appointments in the Iraqi security joints, saying that, "Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi was a former member of Saddam's brutal regime and was unofficially expelled and officially retired by former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi about two years ago".



Adding that, "A person with this record at the top of the Iraqi National Security Service’s hierarchy carries a lot of implications and undoubtedly aims at pleasing the Americans.



At the same time, removing Faleh al-Fayyad from his position as National Security Adviser is another measure of al-Kadhimi's other suspicious work".

"Moreover, it should be added to his record of failure not taking a position from the humiliating act of the Saudi Middle East newspaper, when it insulted the Supreme Shiite authority in Iraq, Ayatollah Sistani", despite the condemnation of many Iraqi and non-Iraqi figures for the Saudi move, but Al-Kadhimi refused Until now.



A tough stance has been taken against the newspaper, “synonymous” in general, when we collect parts of this puzzle about Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's performance, we find that the Iraqi Prime Minister had a hidden role serving movements aimed at shifting Iraqi priorities to meet American demands.