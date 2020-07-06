Al-Kadhimi to visit Europe for security and economic talks

2020/07/06 | 13:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Committee of foreign relations revealed today, Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Europe, after a scheduled visit to Washington.

Committee member, Amer Al-Fayez, told Shafaq News agency that, "Al-Kadhimi will head, on a forthcoming visit to the United States of America, a delegation, to complete the strategic dialogue and schedule the withdrawal of the American army from Iraqi territory".

Al-Fayez added, "The visit was not scheduled, but will be part of a series of visits the PM will pay to several countries, to enhance confidence and economic and security cooperation between Baghdad and the world".

It is noteworthy that the minister if foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, announced earlier, that Al-Kadhimi will visit Washington this July, to complete the strategic dialogue between Iraq and US.