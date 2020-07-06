AIRMED DESIGNATED AN ACCREDITED SERVICE PROVIDER FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSISTANCE GROUP

2020/07/06 | 14:52 - Source: Iraq News

AirMed medically equipped Hawker jet

Now Part of Paris-based Global Alliance





As Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the world, we have adjusted our procedures and practices to meet client requirements."— President of AirMed International Denise Treadwell



, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirMed International, a leading global critical care air medical transport company, has joined the International Assistance Group (IAG) as an Accredited Service Provider.



Paris-based IAG is the world's largest alliance of independent assistance companies and accredited providers covering a wide range of travel services to include roadside, medical, travel assistance, and security services."Nobody plans on having problems abroad.



But it is best to be prepared, especially during the ongoing pandemic," said Denise Treadwell, President of AirMed International.



"If you run into difficulties on your next trip, IAG and AirMed are perfectly positioned to help when a medical emergency arises.



As the Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world, we have adjusted our procedures and practices to meet clients' evolving requirements."The International Assistance Group is a global alliance of more than 140 independent travel assistance companies.



It delivers first-rate roadside, medical, travel, corporate, security services, and home assistance to business and leisure travelers, as well as expatriate workers and corporations.Worldwide OperationsAirMed International operates a fleet of medically equipped jets and turboprops customized to undertake medical missions all over the world efficiently.



With more than 18,000 missions in 150 countries on six continents, AirMed offers professional medical care and bedside-to-bedside transportation with some of the most experienced air medical crews in the industry."Joining IAG is more than adding our resources and capabilities to the alliance," said Brandon Bates, Senior Director, Global Strategy and Partner Relations.



"With AirMed having worked for several IAG partners, we recognize IAG as a valuable forum for sharing best practices, discussing challenging situations and forming important relationships to benefit travelers in medical distress."Medical Transport FleetAirMed International's fleet of 14 aircraft includes workhorse turboprop King Airs, Learjets and longer-range Hawker and Challenger jets, which also provide additional space for more equipment and additional medical crew.An experienced flight planning team maximizes AirMed's worldwide air operations.



Complicated routings and permissions are assessed quickly, ensuring prompt dispatch and accurate pricing quotes.AirMed is accredited by the European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI) and the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS).



AirMed swiftly accesses expert knowledge in the air ambulance environment for an extensive range of requirements from assistance company medical teams worldwide, including NICU, ECMO, cardiac, and trauma.International Assistance Group

Since their creation in 1992, the International Assistance Group (IAG) has grown from a small non-profit association into the world's largest alliance of over 150 independently owned assistance companies, service providers and correspondents, dedicated exclusively to cross-border collaboration on behalf of insurers and travelers.



They deliver high-quality medical, roadside, travel, corporate, security, and home assistance services to business and leisure travelers, as well as expatriates, and large corporations.



Their network supports over 154 million end-users worldwide and collectively manages a total of 10 million assistance cases per year.



For more information, please visit: www.international-assistance-group.com.About AirMed International

AirMed owns and operates a fleet of fully customized and permanently medically configured jets, while employing its own dispatch, fight, and medical teams.



This vertical integration ensures seamless service and world-class care around the clock.



With state-of-the-art aircraft and experienced, respected medical teams, AirMed delivers an uncompromised standard of care that has been recognized through accreditation from CAMTS and EURAMI.



AirMed also is a preferred operator for many of the top hospitals around the globe, as well as a contracted carrier for the U.S.



Department of Defense.



For more info go to www.airmed.com.AirMed is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies.



Global Medical Response, Inc.



is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization.



With more than 38,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world.



For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.Jim Gregory for AirMed International James Gregory Consultancy llc+1 316-558-8578email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

