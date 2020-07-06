12.5 billion dinars to fund

2020/07/06 | 15:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Iraqi Ministry of Communications confirmed, on Monday, the continuation of "shock"; The operation aimed at intercepting internet capacities smuggling, as it provisioned almost 13 billion dinars for the operation.

The general manager of the Informatics and telecommunications public company, Basem Al-Asadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The shock operation will continue until the full establishment of the photo-entry gates project, which will eliminate the possibility of illegal passing of internet capacities".

Al-Asadi said, "the project's funds were allocated from the budget of the informatics and telecommunication company, in addition to 12.5 billion dinars from the Media and Communications Organization".



He also explained that, "any Internet issue will be repaired in a short period of time".

He added that, "it is certain that the elimination of illegal capacities will contribute to increasing the quality of Internet services and guarantee upgrading the services of the fourth and fifth generation, as it will also contribute to the reduction of the expenses".

The Ministry of Communications has announced at June 13, launching the "shock" operations under the guidance of the Prime Minister to detect and combat smuggling Internet capacities in Iraq.