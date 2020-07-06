Covid-19: 94 recoveries and 1796 new cases in Iraq today

2020/07/06 | 17:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Monday, 1796 new cases and 1724 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 11519 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 612607.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 243

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 117

Medical City 7

Najaf 88

Al-Sulaymaniyah 234

Erbil 31

Duhok 2

Karbala 138

Kirkuk 88

Diyala 61

Wasit 47

Babel 67

Basra 122

Maysan 67

Al-Diwaniyah 111

Dhi Qar 183

Al-Anbar 16

Saladin 73

Al-Muthanna 86

Nineveh 15The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1724 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 239

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 269

Medical City 6

Najaf 45

Al-Sulaymaniyah 102

Erbil 70

Kirkuk 103

Karbala 81

Diyala 66

Wasit 153

Basra 62

Maysan 142

Babel 45

Dhi Qar 225

Al-Diwaniyah 75

Al-Anbar 24

Saladin 17

While 94 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 16

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4

Medical City 5

Najaf 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 10

Erbil 2

Karbala 4

Kirkuk 2

Diyala 1

Wasit 3

Basra 8

Maysan 3

Babel 5

Al-Diwaniyah 8

Dhi Qar 17

Al-Muthanna 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 72275, while the total number of recoveries became 34741.



The total number of Inpatients is 24967, including 337 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 2567.