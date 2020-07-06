Covid-19: 94 recoveries and 1796 new cases in Iraq today

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 11519 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 612607.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 243
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 117
Medical City 7
Najaf 88
Al-Sulaymaniyah 234
Erbil 31
Duhok 2
Karbala 138
Kirkuk 88
Diyala 61
Wasit 47
Babel 67
Basra 122
Maysan 67
Al-Diwaniyah 111
Dhi Qar 183
Al-Anbar 16
Saladin 73
Al-Muthanna 86
Nineveh 15The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1724 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 239
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 269
Medical City 6
Najaf 45
Al-Sulaymaniyah 102
Erbil 70
Kirkuk 103
Karbala 81
Diyala 66
Wasit 153
Basra 62
Maysan 142
Babel 45
Dhi Qar 225
Al-Diwaniyah 75
Al-Anbar 24
Saladin 17
While 94 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 16
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 4
Medical City 5
Najaf 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 10
Erbil 2
Karbala 4
Kirkuk 2
Diyala 1
Wasit 3
Basra 8
Maysan 3
Babel 5
Al-Diwaniyah 8
Dhi Qar 17
Al-Muthanna 4
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 72275, while the total number of recoveries became 34741.
The total number of Inpatients is 24967, including 337 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 2567.