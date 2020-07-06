"Iraqis" coalition distances itself from elections

2020/07/06 | 17:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The "Iraqis" coalition headed by Ammar Al-Hakim confirmed, on Monday, that his alliance is far from the atmosphere of the elections, stressing his support for the government to restore the prestige of the state and enforce the law.

"The main goal of forming an Iraqi alliance is to support the government to restore the state's prestige, the actions of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, law enforcement and controlling arms in the country," Ali al-Budairi, the coalition’s MP, told Shafaq News agency.

He added that, "there is no electoral program within the coalition, but rather Iraqis who support the governmental and political orientation to create the atmosphere for early elections".

Al-Hakim recently announced the formation of an "Iraqi" coalition headed by himself, which is made up of 50 MPs with the aim of "supporting the prestige of the state".

The formation of the alliance was criticized by some of the parties involved in the political process, as the Parliamentary Bloc "alliance towards reforms" has considered this step "harmful" to the political process, as it was established to achieve "personal interests".

"The political process is a dynamic process that witnesses the formation of alliances, splits, opinions and different political directions, but alliances should be based on the interest of the country, and not on the creation of blocs according to the political interest, then it will lead to the formation of counter-alliances", said Riad Al-Masoudi, MP of ATR.