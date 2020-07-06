Allawi: Turkey of violates Iraq's Sovereignty and manipulates water shares

2020/07/06 | 17:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Secretary General of the Iraqi National Movement, Ayad Allawi, criticized, on Monday, Turkey's policy towards Iraq, noting that it, "violates sovereignty and manipulates water shares".

Allawi said in a tweet, seen by Shafaq News, that "the PKK presence should be resolved urgently, and we do not accept that our land be a stepping stone for harming others".

He added, "Turkey should not violate the sovereignty of Iraq or manipulate Iraq's water share in the Euphrates," noting that, "transparency, love and good neighborliness should prevail and dialogue is the best solution for that".

On Saturday, the Iraqi government called on Turkey to immediately stop its "attacks" on the Iraqi lands, holding it the legal and moral responsibility for any human and material losses, while threatening to resort to international covenants and laws.

Kurdistan Region of Iraq was recently subjected to multiple attacks by the Turkish army under the pretext of chasing Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK); On Friday, Turkish fighters launched air strikes targeting a village and mountainous heights in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan Region.

Turkish aircraft and artillery have been bombing border areas in the Kurdistan Region since June 21, in attacks it says are targeting the PKK militants.

The attacks led to human and material losses in the border villages inside the region of Kurdistan, which sparked the condemnation of the regional and the Iraqi government, which summoned the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad more than once.