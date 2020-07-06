Baghdad: “professional “ talks with Peshmerga

2020/07/06 | 19:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The joint operations command revealed, Monday, details of its discussions, with the Ministry Of Peshmerga, of what describe it “professional”.

The command said in a statement, received by Shafaq News, that it had "the meeting with leadership of Peshmerga was in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, and the security forces".

"We discussed important field issues concerning the border areas between the region's guards and ISF, and coordinating to solve problems and overcome the obstacles in order to fight terrorism and controlling security”.



It added.

The command declared, “no issue related to the return of Peshmerga to Kirkuk or other areas was discussed, as promoted by a political party."

Earlier, The United Arab Front in Kirkuk had claimed a decision to return the Peshmerga to the governorate, but Baghdad and Erbil denied.

Peshmerga forces withdrew from Kirkuk and other disputed areas following heightened tensions with Iraqi forces over the 2017 independence referendum.

Since the Peshmerga withdrawal from these areas, ISIS launched many bloody attacks on civilian and military targets, leaving casualties.