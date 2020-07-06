Turkey: Visa on arrival for Iraqis

2020/07/06 | 19:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of foreign affairs announced today, Monday, the talks with its Turkish counterpart to resume granting a visa on arrival to Iraqis.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "Consular consultations were launched today between Iraq headed by Ambassador Abdul Karim Hashem, and Turkey Headed by the representative of the Minister of external Affairs”.

He noted that the two delegations will discuss "the resumption of the memorandum about visa grant which was concluded by the two sides in 2009”.