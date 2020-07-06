Erbil: seizure of a large quantity of narcotics

2020/07/06 | 19:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Erbil’s Anti-Narcotics General Directorate arrested today, Monday, the arrest of a drug-trafficking gang in Erbil.

A statement issued by the Directorate received by to Shafaq News agency, said that the Directorate was able to arrest a gang of four individuals”.

“The gang was planning to make Kurdistan as a transit point to smuggle 40 kilograms of narcotic drugs” it added.

The statement did not refer to the quality of the narcotic substances, the identity of the gang members or the place to which the narcotic drugs would have been smuggled.