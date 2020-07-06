Covid-19: 9 recovery cases in Duhok

2020/07/06 | 20:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source in the Directorate General of Health in Duhok stated, on Monday, that new cases of Corona virus infection had been recovered.

The source said to Shafaq News agency, that 9 people infected with the virus are now fully recovered after receiving treatments.

Adding that, since the beginning of the outbreak, the number of recovery cases is 164 out 189 which is the total number of confirmed cases.

It is noteworthy that the directorate has not registered any fatalities of Covid 19 so far.