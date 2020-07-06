Iraq: new decisions due to Covid-19 pandemic

2020/07/06 | 20:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the National Commission for Occupational Hygiene and Safety issued, on Monday, a decision to close private doctors' clinics and medical complexes for two weeks due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission decided also to "emphasize the application of health procedures, as well as to continue to impose a partial and total curfew".

a third decisions was taken, is to "resume the trade exchange process through Shalamcheh (Basra) and Mandali (Diyala) border crossing two days a week, and not to allow people to enter for any reason except for goods and merchandise, stressing that the mixing between the Iraqi and Iranian sides is forbidden when completing the trade exchange".