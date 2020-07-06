Covid-19: USA fatalities surpass 130000

2020/07/06 | 21:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ according to Reuters DATA, The number of U.S.coronavirus fatalities exceeded 130,000 on Monday, following a surge of new cases that has put President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy.

“The overall rate of increase in U.S.



deaths has been on a downward trend despite case numbers surging to record levels in recent days, but health experts warn fatalities are a lagging indicator, showing up weeks or even months after cases rise”, the news agency added.

Nationally, cases are approaching 3 million, the highest tally in the world and double the infections reported in the second most-affected country Brazil.



Case numbers are rising in 39 U.S.



states, according to a Reuters’s analysis.

Sixteen states have posted new record daily case counts this month.



Florida confirmed a record high 11,000 in a single day, more than any European country reported in a single day at the height of the crisis there.

At least five states have already bucked the downward trend in the national death rate, a Reuters‘s analysis showed.



Arizona had 449 deaths in the last two weeks of June, up from 259 deaths in the first two weeks of the month.



The state posted a 300% rise in cases over the full month, the most in the country.

In the same context, Reuters quoted The U.S.



Centers for Disease Control and Preventions saying that between 140,000 to 160,000 fatalities by July 25 in projections that are based on 24 independent forecasts.