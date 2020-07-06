Covid-19: 11 fatalities and 324 new cases in Kurdistan today

2020/07/06 | 21:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government announced, on Monday, that 11 fatalities and 324 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the ministry said that 2798 tests were performed today, in which 1080 in Erbil, 748 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 223 in Garmyan and 697 in Duhok.

The result shows 324 new cases, distributed as follow, in 135 Al-Sulaymaniyah, 37 in Garmyan, and 15 in Duhok.

The statement added that 97 patients achieved full recovery, 84 among them are from Erbil, 9 from Duhok, and 4 from Halabja.

11 fatalities were registered today, including 6 from Erbil, and 5 from Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The statement noted that, since the beginning of the outbreak in the region, 16980 citizens have been quarantined, 16055 among which were discharged later.

The total number of tests that were performed is 147414, in which 65691 in Erbil, 47551 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 32944 in Duhok, and 1228 in Halabja.

The total number of active cases in the region is 7693, distributed as follow, 1765 in Erbil, and 5466 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 37 in Garmyan, and 203 in Duhok, 205 in Halabja.

The total number of recovery cases is 2798, in which 1149 in Erbil, 1366 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 164 in Duhok, and 110 in Halabja.

The total number of inpatients is 4578 in which 579 in Erbil, 3878 in Al-Sulaymaniyah, 39 in Duhok, and 91 in Halabja.

The fatality toll is 263, distributed as follow, 37 in Erbil and 222 in Al-Sulaymaniyah.