ISIS attack causes deaths in Al- Hashd

2020/07/06 | 22:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / a security source said that, “An attack by ISIS on Monday evening caused casualties among the Al-Hashd Al-Ashaeri in Diyala governorate”.

"One of Al-Hashd al-Ashaeri fighters and two others were injured in an ISIS attack on a security location near The Shaqraq area, 40 kilometers northeast of Baqubah”, the source told Shafaq News agency.

"The security forces started to cordon off the accident area and comb the area".



The source added.

It’s noteworthy that Al-Hashd al-Ashaeri is a Sunni brigade in Al- Hashd Al-Shaabi