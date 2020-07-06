Iraqi security expert Hisham al-Hashemi killed in Baghdad

2020/07/06 | 23:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source reported that the security expert Hisham al-Hashemi was shot in Baghdad Monday, and died shortly thereafter.

The source told Shafaq news agency that, an armed group in two motorbikes shot fire at Al-Hashemi outside his home, in Zayouna neighborhood.

“Al-Hashimi died in Ibn al-Nafis hospital, where he was taken there after being seriously injured during the attack”, the source added.

It’s noteworthy that Hisham al-Hashimi, is 47 years old, an expert on armed groups; He is also a writer with many strategic studies.