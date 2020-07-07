Al-Hashimi’s killing implications: changes at the security officers’ level

2020/07/07 | 08:32 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source said, on Tuesday, that the federal government will soon make changes on security forces officers against a backdrop of the assassination of Hisham al-Hashemi.

The source, who preferred to be anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that "the changes will have impact on some officers who were not able to do their duty professionally".

He did not provide any further details.

In the same context, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Monday ordered the exemption of the first monitoring division Commander in Rusafa / Baghdad, Brigadier General Mohammad Qasim, from his post against the background of the assassination of Hashemi.

He also, in a statement, Al-Kadhimi threatened to pursue those involved in Al-Hashemi's assassination, saying, "They are an outlaw group”.

Earlier, today Monday, an armed group in two motorbikes shot fire at Al-Hashemi outside his home, in Zayouna neighborhood/ Baghdad and died shortly thereafter.

Hisham al-Hashimi is 47 years old, an expert on armed groups; He is also a writer of many strategic studies.