The ministry of interior to open an investigation in Al-Hashimi’s murder

2020/07/07 | 09:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior announced, on Tuesday, that an investigation was opened against a backdrop of the murder of Hisham al-Hashimi.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that "due to the assassination of the security expert by unknown persons in Zayouna district/ Baghdad, and in the context of following up the investigation, the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi formed a commission of inquiry, and a board of inquiry that are consists of members from the Federal Investigation and Intelligence Agency and other security officials”.

Earlier, today Monday, an armed group in two motorbikes shot fire at Al-Hashemi outside his home, in Zayouna neighborhood/ Baghdad and died shortly thereafter.

Hisham al-Hashimi is 47 years old, an expert on armed groups; He is also a writer of many strategic studies.

Al-Kadhimi threatened to pursue those involved in Al-Hashemi's assassination, saying, and “They are an outlaw group