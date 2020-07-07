Washington post: Al-Hashimi is a heavy loss

2020/07/07 | 09:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Washington post published a report about the Iraqi researcher, Hisham al-Hashimi that was fatally shot late Monday outside his house in Baghdad.

The journal accused ISIS, saying that, “The researcher was among the world’s leading experts on the Islamic State group, providing details of its inner workings to the international media and advising the Iraqi government on its response.



More recently, he had spoken out about the impunity with which Iran-backed militias now operate in Iraq”.

“No group claimed responsibility for the killing, but for many in Iraq, it underscored the reality of a slow-burn assassination campaign by militia groups against their critics.



Hashimi, 47, was a frequent target of the propaganda of Iran-backed militia groups, and friends and colleagues said he had faced a rising tide of threats”, the report added.

In the same context, Iraq’s new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, blamed Hashimi’s killing on armed groups “outside of the law,” vowing in a statement to “hunt” and prosecute them.