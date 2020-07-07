USA: no renewing for F-1 and M1 visa students

2020/07/07 | 09:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced, on Monday afternoon slamming the door shut on students with F-1 and M-1 visas if their universities move to online-only instruction during the fall 2020 semester which begins early September.

"Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States", the first line of the July 6 statement says.

the statement continued as saying, "The US Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the neither fall semester nor will US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States.



Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status.



If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings."