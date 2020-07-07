Pyramid’s Graydon McKee accepted into Forbes Technology Council

2020/07/07 | 10:28 - Source: Iraq News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Consulting’s Chief Information Security Officer and Practice Director of Information Security, Graydon McKee has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Graydon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience.



Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.“We are honored to welcome Graydon into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council.



“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”As an accepted member of the Council, Graydon has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence.



He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.



Graydon will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.Finally, Graydon will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.“It is an honor to be accepted for membership in such an influential council.



I look forward to not only contributing and sharing the knowledge and experience I’ve gathered over the years but to learn from the best and brightest out there.”About Forbes Council: Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).



In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.



To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.About Pyramid Consulting, Inc: Pyramid Consulting, Inc.



provides Staffing and Technology Solution services to enterprise customers.



Headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India, we serve companies ranging from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500 and 1000 companies.

Since 1996, we have been delivering top talent to our clients by combining the use of the latest technology with the subject-matter expertise that our seasoned team of recruiters brings to the process.



With the integration of smart sourcing tools, machine learning, and AI/Artificial Intelligence into our screening process across the organization; we evaluate a large volume of candidates to find the most suitable talent.Our Pyramid Solutions division provides lifecycle technology services to help companies get past their bottlenecks.



By transforming clients’ technology capabilities, Solutions prepares businesses for tomorrow, while ensuring the business is part of a current, compatible, and productive IT infrastructure.Marc CohenPyramid Consulting, Inc.+1 678-514-3500email us here

