Covid-19: 1 fatality and 192 new cases in Diyala and Dhi Qar

2020/07/07 | 12:16 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Two medical sources reported on Tuesday, that 1 fatality and 192 new cases were registered in Diyala and Dhi Qar governorates.

A medical source in Diyala told Shafaq News agency that, "266 tests were performed today, during in which 62 confirmed cases were found, so the total number of active cases reached 1747”.

The source pointed out, "A new fatality was registered in the governorate, bringing the fatality toll to 100 since the beginning of the outbreak".

He added that the governorate also registered 75 recoveries, bringing the total number 909 cases, (52 percent of the total infections).

For his part, a medical source in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News that the governorate had registered 130 new cases of Covid-19.

The source added that 82 of the new cases were recorded in Nasiriya, the governorate center.

In total, Iraq has registered 62,275 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country last March, including 2567 fatalities, 34741 recoveries.