10 ISIS members arrested in Saladin
2020/07/07 | 12:16 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq news/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday, the arrest of  10 terrorists in separate areas of Saladin Governorate.

The agency added in a statement today that, “the detainees are wanted according to Article 4 for belonging to ISIS.

The statement noted that “the detainees participated in several  operations with ISIS against the security forces during their control several areas in the governorate”.

“After recording their statement, they referred to the judiciary to be held accountable in accordance with the law”.

The statement continued.

