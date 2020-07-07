Headquarters of Barzani condemn Al-Hashimi’s assassination

2020/07/07 | 13:20 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The headquarters of the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday, condemned the assassination of security expert Hisham al-Hashemi, describing it as a "treacherous operation carried out by outlaw members".

“We have received with great sadness the news of the assassination of security expert Dr.



Hisham al-Hashimi in an operation carried out by outlaw gangs”, headquarters spokesman Gian Dakhil said in a statement received by to Shafaq News agency.

He added, "While we condemn this terrorist operation, we call on the specialized authorities in Baghdad to pursue the killers and hand them over to justice so that they can be punished".