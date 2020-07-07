Covid-19 affected the global oil demand

2020/07/07 | 13:52 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Crude oil prices fell today, Tuesday, due to fears of losing the control on Covid-19 in major countries such as the United States, India and Brazil.

By the time (15:15 GMT), Brent Crude futures contract for September delivery fell 1.2 percent or 55 cents, to $ 42.61 a barrel.

Also, West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery dropped 1.09 percent, or 39 cents, to $ 40.15 a barrel.

The United States is the largest consumer of crude oil in the world with an average of 18 million barrels per day in normal conditions, down to an average of 15 million currently, according to the US Energy Information Administration data.