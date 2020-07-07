Covid-19: 118 fatalities and 2426 cases in Iraq today

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the Ministry stated that 11813 tests were performed today.The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 436
Medical City 41
Najaf 43
Al-Sulaymaniyah 172
Erbil 137
Duhok 15
Karbala 75
Kirkuk 66
Diyala 62
Wasit 27
Basra 137
Maysan 89
Babel 172
Al-Diwaniyah 49
Dhi Qar 162
Al-Anbar 18
Al-Muthanna 43
Nineveh 15
Saladin 426
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1511 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 208
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 281
Medical City 5
Najaf 95
Al-Sulaymaniyah 4
Erbil 84
Duhok 9
Karbala 89
Kirkuk 64
Diyala 75
Wasit 31
Basra 71
Maysan 103
Babel 98
Al-Diwaniyah 130
Dhi Qar 145
Al-Anbar 13
Nineveh 6
While 118 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 21
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 12
Medical City 4
Najaf 2
Al-Sulaymaniyah 5
Erbil 6
Karbala 5
Kirkuk 3
Diyala 1
Wasit 6
Basra 11
Maysan 4
Babel 6
Al-Diwaniyah 2
Dhi Qar 22
Al-Anbar 2
Al-Muthanna 2
Saladin 4
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 64701, while the total number of recoveries became 36252.
The death toll is 2685.