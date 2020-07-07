Covid-19: 118 fatalities and 2426 cases in Iraq today


2020/07/07 | 19:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Tuesday, 118 fatalities and 2426 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the Ministry stated that 11813 tests were performed today.The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 241

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 436

Medical City 41

Najaf 43

Al-Sulaymaniyah 172

Erbil 137

Duhok 15

Karbala 75

Kirkuk 66

Diyala 62

Wasit 27

Basra 137

Maysan 89

Babel 172

Al-Diwaniyah 49

Dhi Qar 162

Al-Anbar 18

Al-Muthanna 43

Nineveh 15

Saladin 426

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1511 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 208

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 281

Medical City 5

Najaf 95

Al-Sulaymaniyah 4

Erbil 84

Duhok 9

Karbala 89

Kirkuk 64

Diyala 75

Wasit 31

Basra 71

Maysan 103

Babel 98

Al-Diwaniyah 130

Dhi Qar 145

Al-Anbar 13

Nineveh 6

While 118 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 21

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 12

Medical City 4

Najaf 2

Al-Sulaymaniyah 5

Erbil 6

Karbala 5

Kirkuk 3

Diyala 1

Wasit 6

Basra 11

Maysan 4

Babel 6

Al-Diwaniyah 2

Dhi Qar 22

Al-Anbar 2

Al-Muthanna 2

Saladin 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 64701, while the total number of recoveries became 36252.

The death toll is 2685.

 

