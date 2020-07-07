ISIS commander killed in North Baghdad today

2020/07/07 | 20:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the commander of Al-Seddiq axis in Tarmiyah area, north of Baghdad, was killed today, Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a team from the 1st Special Forces regiment supported by a team from the brigade 59 successfully terminated "Abu Anas al-Ubaidi", the commander of Al-Seddiq axis, in a joint security operation earlier today, adding that, "Al-Ubaidi was wearing an explosive belt that was dismantled by the bomb squads".

The Commander of the 42nd Brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (PMF) revealed, last Friday, that an underground ISIS camp was found Tarmiyah.



The camp was used from training purposes, as by the source.

Ali al-Jubouri said, according to PMF website, said, "the operation of Tarmiyah district has achieved great results and will positively affect the security of the region in the coming days", noting that, "the operation was important and was carried out within a precise intelligence schedule".