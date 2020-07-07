Al-Kadhimi to head the Iraqi delegation in the next round of the strategic dialogue

2020/07/07 | 20:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Ahmed Mulla Talal, the spokesman for the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, revealed that the second round of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and US, will be headed by the prime minister himself.

Mulla Talal said in a press conference attended by Shafaq News agency reporters, "the first round of strategic dialogue aimed to reach a clear vision about the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq and other files," noting that, "the second round will start when the White House opens its doors.



There will be a visit by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to Washington in this regard".

The first round of the strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq was held on June 11, through the video conference system due to Covid-19 preventive measures.



The two sides discussed organizing the relations between the two countries at various levels, especially in the security field.