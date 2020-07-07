Covid-19 new record in Kurdistan: 495 new cases today

2020/07/07 | 21:20 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 8 fatalities 495 new cases of Covid-19, which is the highest daily caseload since the beginning of the outbreak in the region.
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 8134, while the total number of recoveries became 2868.
In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry stated that 2334 tests were performed today.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 186
Al-Sulaymaniyah 177 (59 in Garyman, 39 in Raperin)
Duhok 25
Halabja 9
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 79 cases, distributed as follows:
Erbil 65
Garmyan 6
Duhok 4
Halabja 4
The death toll is 271.