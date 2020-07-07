Covid-19: WHO reviews evidence of airborne transmission of the virus

2020/07/07 | 21:20 - Source: Shafaq News



However, new evidences show that the disease can be transmitted via floating virus particles.Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO's technical lead for infection prevention and control, said in Tuesday's briefing in Geneva, "...The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings - especially in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out", adding that, "the evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this".Covid-19 case count has surpassed 11.7 billion, while registering more than 540 thousand deaths, according to latest updates by WHO.

