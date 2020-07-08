Türk Eximbank gives $79m Reinsurance to UKEF

2020/07/08 | 04:04 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Turkey's official export credit agency has reportedy agreed to provide $79.2 million in reinsurance support to its U.K.
counterpart's energy projects in Iraq.
According to Daily Sabah, Türk Eximbank will provide UK Export Finance (UKEF) with cash in proportion to the value of Turkish exports and services that will be used in […]
Turkey's official export credit agency has reportedy agreed to provide $79.2 million in reinsurance support to its U.K.
counterpart's energy projects in Iraq.
According to Daily Sabah, Türk Eximbank will provide UK Export Finance (UKEF) with cash in proportion to the value of Turkish exports and services that will be used in […]