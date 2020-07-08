Beijing: Zero Covid-19 cases and fatalities

2020/07/08 | 09:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The National Health Commission of China announced today, Wednesday, that the country registered seven new cases of Covid-19 on the mainland yesterday.

The committee said in a statement, that all the new cases were of people coming from abroad, and that the capital, Beijing, did not register any cases.



Also, no fatalities were registered.

Accordingly, the total number of confirmed cases in China reached 83572, while the death toll remained at 4634.

In a related context, more than three million new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Latin America and the Caribbean, more than half of them in Brazil, according to a census conducted by AFP.

The region has become a focus of the pandemic, with 3,023,813 cases and nearly 140,000 fatalities, almost half of which are in Brazil, which has become the most affected country by the virus, after the United States.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1254 fatalities and 45,405 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases and fatalities in Brazil to 1668589 and 66741 respectively.