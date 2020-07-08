US law prevents spending federal funds to dominate oil fields in Iraq and Syria

2020/07/08 | 09:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A newly proposed law draft in the US Congress, aims to prevent the Pentagon from spending federal funds for the purpose of imposing control over oil fields in Iraq and Syria.

This project came on the heels of the military budget draft for the year 2021, which was released on Tuesday by the council of Representatives Appropriations Committee.

The press release regarding the new law draft stated that it is prohibited to spend money to control oil resources in Syria and Iraq

However, the amount, in particular, is estimated at about $ 700 million, and it is expected to be used to provide assistance, train foreign security services, armed groups, and individuals who were involved in combating ISIS.

These funds aim, among other things, to support the Iraqi security forces, the Kurdish "Peshmerga" and the "Syrian Democratic Forces" coalition.

Moreover, members of the Congress propose to allocate $ 1.14 billion for international security cooperation programs, including $ 150 million that can be used to enhance security in the Baltic countries, 160 million for programs in Africa, 130 million to help Central and South American countries and 105 million for "programs with Jordan".

Furthermore, it was proposed to allocate $ 3 billion to help the Afghan security forces, provided that they are under the control of a civil government that protects human and women's rights, and does not allow terrorists to use the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the US and its allies.

It is noteworthy that the bill requires approval by the council of Representatives and the Senate, before it is submitted to the president.