Saladin: Customs and traditions are behind Covid-19 cases surge in the governorate

2020/07/08 | 13:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Saladin governorate attributed today, on Wednesday, the culmination of Covid-19 infection rates to traditions and poor compliance to the preventive measures, along with the lack of health awareness.

The deputy governor, Ismail Al-Houloub, told Shafaq News agency, "The main reasons behind the escalation of infections in Coronavirus (Covid-19) are clan gatherings and other social and religious events that are still prevalent in the province".

He added, "Despite the closure of public facilities and gathering places in the governorate, the majority of the citizens did not adhere to the preventive measures, and they are still attending.



This caused great spikes in case counts, after the province was free from the virus for more than two months".

It is noteworthy that Saladin governorate witnessed during the last few weeks a great leap in Covid-19 case counts, as according to the latest statistics yesterday, the number of confirmed cases has reached 426 injuries within the last 24 hours only.