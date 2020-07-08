Dubai inaugurates seven metro stations

2020/07/08 | 13:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Vice President of Emirates and Dubai governor Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced today, Wednesday, inaugurating new metro stations in Dubai.

Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted that along the Red Line, 7 metro stations and 50 trains were inaugurated.

It is expected that about 125,000 passengers daily will benefit from the services of the new stations.

This came within the framework of a project announced 4 years ago, at a cost of 11 billion dirhams (about 3 billion dollars) and about 80 million working hours.