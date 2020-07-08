Peshmerga to relocate in jabal matin, northern Duhok

2020/07/08 | 15:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga Forces, Lieutenant-General Jamal Iminiki, said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Peshmerga has decided to deploy its forces in border areas in the Imadiyah District, north of Duhok Governorate.

Iminiki told Shafaq News agency that the mission of these forces is to maintain security in these areas and keep villagers from regional conflicts.

The Peshmerga Chief of Staff revealed that these forces were stationed in the Jabal Matin and the villages of Wadi deihi, Arza and Banga; as these areas are located on a strategic crossraod in the region.

He added that the border areas are the responsibility of both the Iraqi border guards and the Peshmerga forces, in order to protect the people of the region and curb displacement due to the unstable security conditions.