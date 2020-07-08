Covid-19: more than 1600 recoveries in Iraq

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 12807 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 637227.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 258
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 363
Medical City 206
Najaf 126
Al-Sulaymaniyah 284
Erbil 186
Duhok 25
Karbala 125
Kirkuk 117
Diyala 60
Wasit 144
Babel 43
Basra 254
Maysan 90
Al-Diwaniyah 126
Dhi Qar 113
Al-Anbar 26
Saladin 134
Al-Muthanna 46
Nineveh 15The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1627 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 213
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 227
Najaf 106
Al-Sulaymaniyah 10
Erbil 65
Kirkuk 52
Karbala 64
Diyala 78
Wasit 159
Basra 88
Maysan 130
Babel 58
Dhi Qar 130
Al-Diwaniyah 125Al-Anbar 16Saladin 42Nineveh 10Al-Muthanna 50
While 94 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 25
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9
Najaf 3
Al-Sulaymaniyah 7
Erbil 1
Karbala2
Kirkuk 7
Diyala 1
Basra 11
Maysan 6
Babel 3
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 11
Al-Anbar 3
Al-Muthanna 1Saladin 3
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 67442, while the total number of recoveries became 37879.
The total number of Inpatients is 26784, including 403 patients admitted to ICU.
The Fatality toll is 2779.