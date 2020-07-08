Covid-19: more than 1600 recoveries in Iraq

2020/07/08 | 15:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment registered today, Monday, 2741 new cases and 1600 recoveries and 94 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that 12807 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 637227.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 258

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 363

Medical City 206

Najaf 126

Al-Sulaymaniyah 284

Erbil 186

Duhok 25

Karbala 125

Kirkuk 117

Diyala 60

Wasit 144

Babel 43

Basra 254

Maysan 90

Al-Diwaniyah 126

Dhi Qar 113

Al-Anbar 26

Saladin 134

Al-Muthanna 46

Nineveh 15The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1627 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 213

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 227

Najaf 106

Al-Sulaymaniyah 10

Erbil 65

Kirkuk 52

Karbala 64

Diyala 78

Wasit 159

Basra 88

Maysan 130

Babel 58

Dhi Qar 130

Al-Diwaniyah 125Al-Anbar 16Saladin 42Nineveh 10Al-Muthanna 50

While 94 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 25

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 9

Najaf 3

Al-Sulaymaniyah 7

Erbil 1

Karbala2

Kirkuk 7

Diyala 1

Basra 11

Maysan 6

Babel 3

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 11

Al-Anbar 3

Al-Muthanna 1Saladin 3

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 67442, while the total number of recoveries became 37879.



The total number of Inpatients is 26784, including 403 patients admitted to ICU.



The Fatality toll is 2779.