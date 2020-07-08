Erbil and Baghdad to a new round of negotiations

2020/07/08 | 17:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Peshmerga and the ministry of defense are preparing to begin a new round of negotiations aimed at joint redeployment in the disputed areas between Kurdistan and the federal government.

The media director in the ministry, General Othman Mohammad, said in a special statement to Shafaq News agency that," Peshmerga forces have not yet moved from their positions, and that they have held one round of discussions with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense regarding a joint agreement about the deployment of Peshmerga forces in the disputed areas under Article 140" .

A source in ministry of Peshmerga Ministry told Shafaq News agency that, "We are awaiting a visit from the ministry of Defense, perhaps tomorrow, or next week", clarifying that the purpose of the visit is to agree on a mechanism for the redeployment of Peshmerga forces in the conflict areas".

It is noteworthy that the Peshmerga and Asayish security forces withdrew from the disputed areas after a military campaign launched by the Iraqi forces, and supported by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in October of 2017.