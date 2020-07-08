Erbil governorate is in danger due to Covid-19

2020/07/08 | 17:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The governor of Erbil, Forsat Sufi announced on Wednesday that the governorate is in danger stage of Covid-19 outbreak, while renewing his call for residents "to abide by preventive measures, warning that not all infected people can be admitted to hospitals"."Erbil is heading towards a bad and dangerous situation, even though we imposed a six-day quarantine on the governorate, and the results were good, but unfortunately, continued mixing among people has led to the loss of these efforts", Sufi said in a statement to reporters today.

He added that, "in case citizens do not commit, the virus will spread more than it is now and hospitals will receive the Critical cases only" declaring that, "the government had done what it had to do.



The rest is the responsibility of people to protect themselves with committing to preventive measures, social divergence, and avoiding population gatherings".

"Erbil registered yesterday 186 cases, these infections confirm that the virus has spread inside neighborhoods", He added.