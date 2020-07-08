COVID-19: the situation is danger in Kurdistan

2020/07/08 | 18:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan, warned, on Wednesday, of Covid-19 cases roaming in public places and transmitting the infection to others, thinking that they are not infected due to the absence of symptoms.

"The situation is heading towards danger because of the continuing rise of virus infections"," the ministry's spokesman, Mohammad Qadir, told Shafaq News agency.

Qadir called on citizens to "avoid places of congestion."

In case of continuing escalation of cases, Qadir said, we will have to demand from citizens to quarantine themselves in the homes until they recover and move to the hospital when their condition deteriorates."

He indicated that for now there are 15 critical cases in Erbil, as well as in Sulaimaniyah, Karmyan, and Halabja.

Regarding the medical equipment needed to confront the virus, the spokesman said, "We have a shortage, but Kurdistan will deliver within 18th of July up to 4 tons of medical equipment and supplies provided by the World Health Organization".

On Tuesday, the ministry of health in the region announced that 495 new infections with the Covid-19 had been registered, the highest daily toll recorded since the outbreak.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Kurdistan registred 8,134 confirmed cases of which 2,868 recovered, and 271 died.