A huge lowering in water level in Tigris

2020/07/08 | 18:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Duhok Governorate warned, on Wednesday, of a "huge" decrease, in the percentage of water in the Tigris (Dijla) River.

"The data record about seven billion cubic meters compared with eight billion cubic meter in 2019" the spokesman of the directorate of ground water in Duhok Hiza Abdel Wahid told Shafaq New agency.

The spokesman appealed to the Iraqi government to "intervene urgently to reduce the percentage of storage in the Ilısu Dam that Turkey built to hydroelectric power production, flood control and water storage, which has caused the displacement of about 80,000 people from 199 villages.

It's noteworthy that, Turkey has built the Ilısu Dam on the Tigris (Dijla) River that originates from the Taurus Mountains, southeast of Anatolia in Turkey, and has a length of about 1718 km, 1,400 km of it are in the Iraqi territory.