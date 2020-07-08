A new round of negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil

2020/07/08 | 20:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- According to News / the deputy for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan bloc Dylan Ghaffour reported, on Wednesday, the resumption of talks between Baghdad and Erbil next week, to complete the talks, especially those related to oil and the salaries of the region's employees.

Ghaffour told Shafaq News agency, "There are an intention and will of the delegation of Kurdistan Government to resolve the disagreements and outstanding problems with Baghdad."

She added that "the delegation of the Government will be headed by Prime Minister Masroor Barzani or his deputy, Qubad Talabani".

"The oil file is one of the complicated issues, and the delegations did not reach a result before regarding it due to technical problems." She said.

It's noteworthy that The previous Iraqi government headed by Adel Abdul-Mahdi had cut the salaries of region's employees after accusing Kurdistan of not committing to an agreement to deliver 250 thousand barrels of oil per day to the company "SOMO" owned by Baghdad, which was denied by Erbil.

Later, Al-Kadhimi’s government agreed two months ago to release one month's salaries for the region's employees, in exchange for an agreement between the two parties regarding the oil file and the region's share of the federal budget.By now, three rounds of discussions took place between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve the disagreements.