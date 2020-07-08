A third Russian drug for COVID-19

2020/07/08 | 20:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved today, Wednesday, the Russian drug "Koronavir" manufactured by the "R-Pharm" company, becoming the third Russian drug to obtain the approval of the ministry.

According to the manufacturer, the drug will be used only in hospitals and it is forbidden to give it in the following cases: pregnant or lactating women, severe hepatic and renal insufficiency, and people under the age of 18 years.

It is noteworthy that the Russian Health Ministry had approved last May the first medicine for the "Covid-19" epidemic, called "Avifavir".

Also, the Russian health authorities announced that the preliminary results of testing the "Avifavir" drug for people with Covid-19 showed its effectiveness by 90%.

At the end of June, the drug "Arriblyver" developed in Russia against the new coronavirus, obtained the approval of the Ministry of Health, according to the website of the government drug regulation