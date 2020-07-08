Covid-19: 294 new cases and 140 recoveries today in Kurdistan

2020/07/08 | 21:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 11 fatalities 294 new cases of Covid-19.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2247 tests were performed today, in which 294 turned positive.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 57Al-Sulaymaniyah 114Garmyan 74Duhok 29Halabja 25

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 140 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil 101Raperin 11Garmyan 18Duhok 5Halabja 5The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:Al-Sulaymaniyah 3Erbil 4Garmyan 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 8428, while the total number of recoveries became 3008.



The death toll is 283.