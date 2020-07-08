Covid-19: 294 new cases and 140 recoveries today in Kurdistan

2020/07/08 | 21:50 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Tuesday, 11 fatalities 294 new cases of Covid-19.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2247 tests were performed today, in which 294 turned positive.
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 8428, while the total number of recoveries became 3008.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 57Al-Sulaymaniyah 114Garmyan 74Duhok 29Halabja 25
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 140 cases, distributed as follows:
Erbil 101Raperin 11Garmyan 18Duhok 5Halabja 5The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:Al-Sulaymaniyah 3Erbil 4Garmyan 4
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 8428, while the total number of recoveries became 3008.
The death toll is 283.