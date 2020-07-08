Maliki's Coalition: the government suppressed the rights of the political blocs

2020/07/08 | 21:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / an Iraqi deputy of the State of Law (Dawlat al-Qanun) coalition, accused, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi "confiscating" the right of political blocs through the changes he made at the administration level without consulting anyone.Atwan Al-Atwani told Shafaq News agency "currently, the Iraqi situation is unstable due to the financial and health crises and other conditions, and the government cannot face these problems without coordination and consultation with the political blocs."

Al-Atwani pointed out "Al-Kadhimi's reform program needs political coordination and review to avoid the negative consequences", stressing "the need to consult with others away from unilateralism in decision-making."

He also added, "The state of the law is not part of the government, but rather a strong supporter of it to carry out its basic tasks of preparing for early elections and dealing with the economic situation."

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held a set of measures to change some administrative and security positions in the country since the formation of his government last May.



