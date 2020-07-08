Covid-19's Silent spreaders

2020/07/08 | 22:54 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ CNN news reported that a new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that the spread of the virus by someone with no obvious symptoms could be responsible for half of all novel coronavirus cases in the United States."Transmission via people with no symptoms, or during the few days before symptoms are apparent, is a primary driver of Covid-19 spread", the study found."More than one-third of silent infections would need to be identified and isolated to suppress a future outbreak", the study estimated.The study is based on existing research, which indicates asymptomatic infections account for 17.9% to 30.8% of all infections.To suppress a future outbreak below 1% of the population, the study found it would be necessary to identify and isolate more than one-third of silent transmitters, in addition to all symptomatic cases.Researchers emphasized the need for both testing and contact tracing to safely lift the current social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions.