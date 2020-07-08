COVID-19: 156 new cases in Ilam

2020/07/08 | 23:26 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Ilam Governorate, on Wednesday, registered 156 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Iran, Ilam has registered 3828 cases, in which 113 patents have died, while an official toll on recovery has not been available.

Ilam Governor has previously announced a sharp escalation in the percentage of Covid-19 infections.

Qasem Soleimani Dashtaki said, "The active cases have been are increasing, as it exceeded 150 cases daily."

He pointed out that the 11 prefectures of the governorate were distributed as follows; five entered the red zone (very dangerous) and four in the orange zone (warning).

It is noteworthy that Ilam is located in the western part of Iran, sharing 425 km (264 mi) of the border with Iraq, and has a population of about 600,000