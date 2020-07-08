Manchester City rout Newcastle 5-0

2020/07/08 | 23:58 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq news/ Manchester City rediscovered their scoring prowess on Wednesday with a dominant 5-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton by overpowering Newcastle's defense with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez scoring in the first 21 minutes.

Newcastle's Federico Fernandez added an own goal to Manchester City's tally on 58 minutes before David Silva's sublime free kick and Raheem Sterling's stoppage time tap in finished Newcastle off.

The result let Manchester city in second place with 69 points, while Newcastle stayed in the 13th place with 43 points.