Oil Edges Higher on Recovery Signs


Oil Edges Higher on Recovery Signs
2020/07/09 | 00:30 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/according to Reuters, Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday as U.S.

gasoline consumption showed signs of a recovery, but price gains were limited by rising crude inventories and an increase in coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures settled 21 cents at $43.29 a barrel.

U.S.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for the fourth session of daily percentage changes of less 1% in either direction, shrugging off news that OPEC member Libya was adding to global supplies by reopening its Es Sider oil terminal for exports.Refinery utilization increased by 2% but was still hovering approximately 17% lower than in the same period last year.“While a big draw on gasoline in the summertime is healthy, the U.S.

is close to all-time record highs in crude oil and distillate storage, which is not as healthy,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, according to Reuters.

 

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links