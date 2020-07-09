Oil Edges Higher on Recovery Signs

2020/07/09 | 00:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/according to Reuters, Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday as U.S.gasoline consumption showed signs of a recovery, but price gains were limited by rising crude inventories and an increase in coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures settled 21 cents at $43.29 a barrel.



U.S.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 28 cents to settle at $40.90 barrel.

Both benchmarks were on track for the fourth session of daily percentage changes of less 1% in either direction, shrugging off news that OPEC member Libya was adding to global supplies by reopening its Es Sider oil terminal for exports.Refinery utilization increased by 2% but was still hovering approximately 17% lower than in the same period last year.“While a big draw on gasoline in the summertime is healthy, the U.S.



is close to all-time record highs in crude oil and distillate storage, which is not as healthy,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, according to Reuters.